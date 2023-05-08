TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. — A man is dead after being hit by a Mississippi Highway Patrol vehicle in Tunica County Saturday.

Tunica County deputies responded to the incident on U.S. Highway 61 after 12:30 a.m.

The sheriff’s office said the victim, identified as 27-year-old Cornelius Joiner of Tunica, was seriously injured and treated at the scene but did not survive his injuries.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation. The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office Crash Team will conduct an independent investigation along with the Mississippi Highway Patrol Accident Reconstruction Team.

“TCSO extends it’s heartfelt condolences and prayers to the family of Mr. Cornelius Joiner, as well as to the Mississippi Highway Patrolmen involved,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.