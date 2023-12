MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman has been detained after a man was fatally stabbed at an apartment complex in East Memphis Tuesday night.

Memphis Police say around 8:40 p.m., officers responded to the scene of a domestic violence call at Robin Park Circle in the Robinhood Park Apartments.

A man suffering from stab wounds was transported to Regional One Hospital, where he later died.

Police say a woman has been detained at the scene and no charges have been filed.

The investigation is ongoing.