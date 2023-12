MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting in southwest Memphis Thursday evening.

Memphis Police responded to the shooting in the 3900 block of Soapstone Drive near Levi Road at 6:45 p.m.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

MPD says the known male suspect fled the scene.

If you have any information that could help police, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.