MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead following a shooting in Fox Meadows Wednesday night.

Memphis Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 3100 block of Mendenhall Road at 6:30 p.m.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say a man has been detained and the investigation is ongoing.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.