CLARKSDALE, Miss. — Police in Clarksdale, Mississippi, are investigating after a man was fatally shot Tuesday morning.

Police say officers responded to the shooting in the area of Kentucky and South Edwards Street at 11:57 a.m. The victim, identified as 36-year-old Robert Walker, was found lying in the middle of the street with apparent gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say investigators took in a person of interest in the 600 block of Lincoln Street around 3:50 p.m.

No further information has been released.