MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex in Frayser, police say.

Police responded to a shooting in the Ridgecrest Apartments on Woodcliff Drive off of Range Line Road at around 5:34 p.m. Thursday.

Police say the victim was pronounced dead on the scene. The suspect reportedly fled the scene on foot.

If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.