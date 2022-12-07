MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been charged in connection with a dead body found on the side of the road in Raleigh, according to Shelby County Sheriff’s Department.

Shelby County deputies say they found the body of the man in the 4300 block of Bolen Huse Road around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The victim, identified as 49-year-old Jesus Cazares, was pronounced dead at the scene.

SCSO has charged 37-year-old Brandon Malone with second-degree murder, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and theft of property.