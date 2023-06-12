MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man charged with several counts of aggravated robbery and assault is out on bond.

According to court documents, 43-year-old Julian Neely robbed at least five women at gunpoint, several of those victims at the Aldi grocery store in Parkway Village.

It’s a day one Parkway Village mother will never forget. Her daughter, who didn’t want to be identified, translated the emotional interview for us.

“She thought he was going to kill her right with the kids,” she said.

She said her mother had just gotten home from the nearby Aldi Grocery Store on Perkins with her two young kids when she saw a man sitting in his car at the end of the street. She began unloading her groceries when she says the man came up to her and held a gun to her head.

“My mama had a purse. It was right here and then she couldn’t take it off. She was in shock and the kids was crying,” her daughter said.

Police say that man is Julian Neely, and this isn’t his only alleged offense.

Court documents show Neely is facing six counts of aggravated robbery and two counts of aggravated assault in at least four other incidents in February and March. Two of those incidents happened in the Aldi parking lot and another happened at a nearby laundromat.

He was released on bond and as he walks free, this victim moved from her home in order to sleep at night.

“She’s scared because she thought he was going to come back and do the same thing and she don’t want that to happen, and she said every time she walks over there she reminds herself of the way he came there,” Her daughter said.

Neely is due in court again Tuesday morning.