MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is facing a minimum of 20 years in federal prison after leading McNairy County deputies on a high-speed chase that ended in a crash in 2021.

Patrick Butler, 30, of Hardin County was convicted of possession of firearm or ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence or drug trafficking following a four-day trial in July 2023.

According to information presented in court, the deputies attempted to arrest Butler on an active arrest warrant on Dec. 11, 2021, but he refused to stop and led them on a high-speed chase that ended with him crashing into a deputy’s cruiser.

When he was captured, Butler had 2.26 grams of methamphetamine, digital scales, 14 unused baggies, $353 in cash, and a .38 pistol in the glove box of the car he was driving.

Butler is prohibited from possessing firearms after he was found guilty of felony charges of aggravated assault and possession of .5 grams or more of methamphetamine with intent to deliver in 2017 and 2018.

The U.S. District Attorney’s Office said he will face sentencing as an armed career criminal under the Armed Career Criminal Act.