MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is facing multiple charges after Memphis Police say he was involved in a drive-by shooting that left two people in critical condition Wednesday.

On Wednesday, an officer heard 20-25 gunshots while on Elvis Presley. The officer said he saw a flash coming from a dark-colored Chevy Tahoe. He then saw a Kia K5 wreck into BJ’s Hot Wings.

According to reports, the officer rendered aid to the two victims who had been struck multiple times. There were approximately 11 shell casings on the scene.

Two Memphis Police officers were on routine patrol when they received word that the responsible vehicle was in the area. They saw the red Chevy Tahoe and attempted to pull it over.

Records show that the driver refused to stop, and the officers pursued the vehicle. Eventually, the vehicle hit a curb and wrecked. Three people got out of the car and ran from the police. The driver, identified as Mohamed Samba, was caught.

Samba told officials, “I’m just the driver, I didn’t shoot anyone… did you catch the other two.” Officers placed him in custody and ran the vehicle, which came back stolen. It was valued at $5,950.

An AR-15 was found on the driver’s side floorboard, along with 14 shell casings. A bag of marijuana, a black ski mask, $369 in cash and nine Oxycodone pills were also in the car, according to MPD.

Officials later learned that one of the victims was shot twice in the back. The other victim was shot in the right arm twice, right thumb twice, right wrist once, in the middle of the back three times, in the upper right back once and the upper left back once. The two both remain in critical condition.

Samba is charged with two counts of Attempted First-Degree Murder, Evading Arrest, two counts of Possession of Firearm/Dangerous Felony, two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Reckless Driving and Theft of Property of $2,500-$10,000. He is set to appear in court Thursday.

Court records did not say if the other two suspects were caught or charged.