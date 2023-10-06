MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in custody and facing multiple charges after allegedly evading police in a stolen vehicle, driving through someone’s front lawn, and crashing the car into a pond.

The suspect, identified as 32-year-old Thomas Yelvington, was arrested on Sept. 26 and charged with Theft of Property, Vandalism, Tampering with or Fabricating Evidence, Evading Arrest, Reckless Endangerment, Reckless Driving, and Driving while Suspended.

Thomas Yelvington (Shelby County Sheriff’s Office)

According to reports, a Tennessee Highway Patrol State Trooper was in the area of Millington-Arlington Road and Osborntown Road around 3:50 p.m. when he noticed a maroon 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe with an Arkansas tag that was reported stolen.

The trooper signaled for the car to pull over, and the stolen car reportedly stopped for a brief second but quickly sped off, triggering a pursuit.

Reports say that Yelvington disregarded a stop sign and nearly collided with a school bus on Pleasant Ridge Road.

He continued south on Osborntown Road. Reports say he then drove through the front yard of a resident on Long Road. He drove around the house and into a pond in the backyard in an attempt to destroy the vehicle and its contents.

While troopers were recovering the vehicle, a meth pipe was seen floating in the pond.

Reports say Yelvington admitted that he was aware that the car was stolen.

He is being held on a $2,500 bond and is set to appear in court on Oct. 9.