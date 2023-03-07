MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is charged with reckless driving after Memphis Police say he did donuts near a school bus, nearly striking multiple children.

On Monday at 6:30 a.m., officers responded to a traffic call at The View at Claudette in Parkway Village. Witnesses told police they saw a white pickup truck doing donuts in the complex near children.

Once on the scene, officers saw Octavious Henderson driving recklessly in front of a school bus while multiple kids were loading. According to reports, Henderson almost hit the children with his car.

One of the officers tried to do a traffic stop, but Henderson continued to drive westbound on American Way toward Getwell Road. While driving, he reportedly crashed into another vehicle.

After a short foot pursuit, police were able to detain the suspect. They found that Henderson did not have insurance on the vehicle, and his driver’s license was suspended.

While looking at the vehicle, police found multiple catalytic converters, one drive shaft, two radiators and two vehicle carjacks, MPD says.

The vehicle was towed, and Henderson was advised not to return to the apartments. Henderson was taken to Regional One for medical clearance and then taken into custody.

Henderson is facing multiple charges, including Reckless Driving, Driving While License Suspended, Resisting Official Detention and other charges. He is set to appear in court Tuesday morning.