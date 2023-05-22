MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was taken into custody for allegedly stealing a car and ditching it, leaving his young daughter and niece inside the moving vehicle, Memphis Police say.

According to reports, a 2006 Infiniti was stolen from I-240 and Getwell Road on Sunday. The key had been left inside it.

Later that day, an officer saw the vehicle and tried to do a traffic stop. The driver, later identified as Antwan Allen, did not stop.

The car was seen again in a different area. Before police could conduct a traffic stop, Allen jumped out of the car while it was still moving. He was taken into custody after a short foot chase.

MPD says Allen’s 4-year-old daughter and 5-year-old niece were left inside the moving car. Neither of them was in a child seat. Two adults were also inside and taken into custody.

The vehicle was valued at $2,850, reports show. The children were not in the car when it was stolen.

Antwan Allen is being charged with two counts of Child Abuse and Neglect, Evading Arrest, Theft of Property $2,500-$10,000, Violation of Vehicle Registration and Resisting Official Detention.

He is set to appear in court Tuesday.