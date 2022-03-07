MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police are looking for a man who they say disguised himself as a Walmart employee and stole several TVs.

The burglary happened at the Walmart on Elvis Presley in Whitehaven on Feb. 28.

According to Memphis Police, a man wearing a blue Walmart smock walked into the stock area of the store and took multiple large TVs out of the business through the rear dock door.

Surveillance video released by Memphis Police shows the man dragging a TV out of the store along with him and a female driver loading the merchandise in a blue mid-2000 model Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Photo provided by MPD

Photo provided by MPD



Suspect vehicle, blue mid-2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee (photos provided by MPD)

The suspects left and came back shortly after to load more TVs into the car. Police say the suspects fled eastbound on Elvis Presley.

No arrest has been made. This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information about this burglary, contact Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.