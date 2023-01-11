MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has died following a shooting in South Memphis.
Police responded to the shooting just before 7 a.m. on the 1400 block of Gold Avenue.
A man was found dead at the scene.
No suspect information was given.
by: Morgan Mitchell
Posted:
Updated:
