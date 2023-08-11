MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has reportedly died after being taken into police custody in Midtown Friday morning.

Memphis Police say officers responded to a call near Madison Avenue and South Idlewild Street at around 10:55 a.m. Friday.

Police say the caller told officers a man was rummaging through boxes and taking poisonous bait used for rodents. Officers also received a call from the area saying the man was looking into vehicles and going through residents’ mailboxes.

According to police, officers found the man on South Idlewild Street. The man reportedly ran from officers. Police say officers captured him at Madison and Auburndale and took him into custody. Memphis Police claim the man tried to resist being handcuffed.

Memphis Police say officers put the man in the back of a squad car and noticed that he appeared “out of breath and exhausted from running.” An ambulance arrived at the scene and took the man to Methodist University in critical condition.

The man later died at the hospital. Police say he was pronounced dead at 1:20 p.m. Memphis Police have not confirmed his identity.

Police say the TBI will take over the investigation. Memphis Police say the officers involved have been relieved of duty pending the outcome of the investigation.