MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was found dead in a car that was burned after crashing in Collierville overnight Thursday.

Just after midnight, deputies responded to a single-car crash at the 800 block of South Collierville-Arlington Road.

Deputies say when they arrived, the vehicle was overturned and had caught fire.

The fire department located the man inside the car where he was pronounced dead.

No other details have been released.