MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are investigating after a man dies in a shooting on Monday.

Memphis Police said they responded to a shooting shortly after midnight on the 1200 block of Union. The victim was taken by private vehicle to the hospital, but was pronounced deceased when they arrived.

No suspect information has been provided at this time. Memphis Police said this is an ongoing investigation.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.