UPDATE: Warrick Tennial of Memphis, 52, has been arrested and charged with voluntary manslaughter and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was shot and killed Wednesday morning, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies responded to a shooting at approximately 2:20 a.m. on the 5000 block of Maiden Grass Drive in the Sunset Lake Subdivision near New Brownsville Road in the Raleigh area.

A man was located and transported to Regional One where he was later pronounced dead. No one else inside the home was injured during the shooting.

Neighbors say what started as an argument outside must have escalated inside.

“One of the guys was yelling at another guy saying ‘just shoot me then, just shoot me’ and apparently they took it into the house and one of them got shot,” a neighbor said.

One woman said the victim was the boyfriend of the woman who lived in the house. She added that she and him were recently discussing a recent rash of car breaks ins and he offered to watch over the neighborhood.

“He was just telling all of us that if we ever needed anything to let him know and he was out there all the time. I was out here watering the flowers and we would talk and chit chat,” the woman said. “I know she is going through a tough time and we are all concerned.”

SCSO says they have one person in custody but have not reported any arrests.

This is a developing story. We will update this page when more information is available.