MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot and killed in Orange Mound Friday night.

The family has identified the victim as 48-year-old Carlos Jackson.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. at Kimball and Kimball Cove.

“I heard a lot of [gunshots.] I thought somebody was beating on the door,” Burks said.

Rose Burks says she was in her home near Kimball cove Friday night when she heard a loud commotion outside.

“When I came to the door, I didn’t see nobody,” Burks said.

Little did she know what she was hearing were the moments leading up to the death of 48-year-old Carlos Jackson.

Regina Mosby says Jackson is her nephew.

“It was a photo or video. Somebody went viral with him laying here and he got to the hospital and they said he had passed away,” Mosby said.

“Mosby says her nephew was coming home from work when he was shot and killed. When she got to the scene, his car was slammed up against this light pole.”

“He ain’t do nothing to nobody that bad to make you shoot him four times,” Mosby said.

Mosby says the person who pulled the trigger took the life of a man who loved his family.

“He was a good man. He was a family man. he made you smile all the time. Every time he came around, the family was glad to see him,” Mosby said.

Memphis police say the suspect was nowhere to be found.

Mosby says she will not stop looking for justice until her nephew’s killer is behind bars.

“I just want whoever did this to turn themself in and accept what they did because you took somebody that was special in our life. They out here. They’re taking people’s lives and they don’t care,” Mosby said.

Police said this is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information, please call 901-528-CASH.