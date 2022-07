MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting left one man dead in Messick Buntyn Wednesday night.

The incident happened on the 3400 block of Spottswood at the University Highland apartments just before 9 p.m.

The victim was taken to St. Francis where he later died from his injuries.

No arrests have been made. This is an ongoing investigation.

