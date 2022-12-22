MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is in critical condition after being shot in the airport area.

Police responded to a shooting at Knight Arnold and Lamar around 11:20 p.m.

The man was found shot and taken to Regional One. One man has been detained.

According to MPD, there was also an accident at this location. A woman involved in the crash was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

At 11:25 a.m., officers responded to another shooting just blocks away in the airport area where two people were pronounced dead at the scene.