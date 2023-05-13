MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in custody after hitting a patrol car while trying to escape deputies in Byhalia, Mississippi on Saturday.

According to DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office, a pursuit started on Byhalia Road and Lee Road when the suspect refused to stop. He drove down Lee Road and then turned onto Redbanks Road.

(Courtesy of Byhalia Police Department)

(Courtesy of Byhalia Police Department)

Deputies set up spike strips at Redbanks and Byhalia Road but the driver kept going, hitting a patrol car before heading eastbound on Byhalia Road into Marshall County.

Shortly afterward, the suspect stopped and they were able to take him into custody.

No deputies were injured but this is still an ongoing investigation.

