MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is being charged after being accused of kidnapping a woman in parkway Village on Friday.

Police said a man called police stating that his mother had been taken from the Economy Hotel on Lamar Ave.

According to the man, the kidnapper, later identified as Alvin Moss, demanded $1,000.

Officers located Moss and the woman on the 3000 block of Phyllis Lane.

Police said the woman was found with bruises on her face and forearms. The woman told officers that she owed Moss money and that he assaulted her once they arrived at the residence on Phyllis Lane.

Moss was charged with aggravated kidnapping and assault.

His bond has been set at $60,000.