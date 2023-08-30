WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — One person is dead, and another is injured following a shooting at an apartment complex in West Memphis, Arkansas Wednesday.

According to West Memphis Police, a caller stated a man and woman were shot inside a building at The Ridge Apartments on West Jackson Avenue around 3:41 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found the victims suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man, identified as 21-year-old Marquavious Morris, did not survive his injures. The woman, who has not been identified, was transported to Regional One in critical condition.

Police say no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

The West Memphis Police Department is asking anyone with information to call their Criminal Investigative Division at 870-732-7554 or Crittenden County CrimeStoppers at 870-732-7444.