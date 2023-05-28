MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead, and another is in the hospital after a shooting at a Memphis gas station early Sunday morning.

According to Memphis Police, officers responded to a shooting at the Exxon gas station at Danny Thomas and Poplar at 3:22 a.m.

A man was transported to Regional One in critical condition but did not survive his injuries. Police say a second man arrived at Regional One by private vehicle.

If you have any information that could help detectives, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.