MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after being shot in Raleigh.

According to MPD, at 2:00 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 3700 Block of Ridgemont Avenue.

One male victim was found with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

MPD says they have one male in custody. Reports suggest the victim and suspect knew each other.

This is an ongoing investigation.