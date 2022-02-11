MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has died after a shooting in Frayser on Friday morning.

Memphis police were at the scene of a shooting on the 2600 block of Hollywood.

One male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The store owner said surveillance video shows the man was at gas pump when the shooting happened.

Kevin Peete, a cousin of the victim, described him as a family man.

“I was really just coming over here to try to find out what’s going on. He had an incident a years ago, but we never did think something like this would happen again,” he said.

Police said one person has been detained but has not released the suspect’s identity.

This is an ongoing investigation.