MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead, and a child is injured after a shooting and crash in North Memphis Wednesday evening.

Memphis Police responded to a crash at Chelsea and North Hollywood at 6:20 p.m.

Police say a man was shot and did not survive his injuries. A juvenile was taken to a hospital with injuries from the crash in non-critical condition.

The suspect fled the scene wearing a gray hoodie.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.