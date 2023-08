MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead, and another is in critical condition after a shooting in East Memphis Friday morning.

Memphis Police say the shooting happened a little after 6:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Adrian, near North Graham at Sam Cooper.

Two males were found at the scene. Both were taken to Regional One Health in critical condition. One of them later died.

MPD says the two men knew each other. This remains an ongoing investigation.