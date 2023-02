Blue flasher light of siren of police car at night city street. Themes crime, emergency and help.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead on Sunday after a shooting in Whitehaven.

Police arrived on the scene of the 4600 block of Mill Stream Drive in response to a shooting. Police said they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

MPD said the man was pronounced dead on the scene. Police have not provided suspect information in this case, but it is now an active investigation.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.