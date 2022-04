MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is dead after a shooting in Whitehaven Wednesday.

Memphis Police are on the scene of a shooting in the 1500 block of Shady Birch.

Police say a man was found shot in a black Honda Civic. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspect information has been given at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.