MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting in Orange Mound Wednesday.

Police say officers responded to a man-down call at Spottswood Avenue near Buntyn Street at 12:56 p.m.

The victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say there is no suspect information.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.