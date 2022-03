MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was killed after police say he was shot in northeast Memphis just after midnight Saturday.

Police responded to a shooting in the 2200 block of Falling Oak Way at 12:30 a.m.

Police say a man was shot multiple times in front of that address, then taken by private vehicle to Baptist hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

There is no information on a suspect. police asked anyone with tips to call 901-528-CASH.