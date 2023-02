Blue lights on top of a police car with a red traffic light in the background.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead following a shooting in North Memphis Saturday night.

MPD responded to a shots fired call on the 3500 block of Kruger Road around 9:30 p.m. Police located a man with apparent gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Memphis Police said they are now investigating.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.