MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after losing control of his car and crashing into a field in southeast Memphis Sunday afternoon, police say.

According to reports, Memphis Police responded to a one-vehicle crash at 6080 Mt. Moriah Road Extended, just after 3 p.m.

Police say a man lost control of his car, hit a curb, and crashed into a field. He was taken to St. Francis where he was pronounced dead.

This is an ongoing investigation.