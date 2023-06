MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting in East Memphis Friday night.

Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 1600 block of Cherry Road at 9:42 p.m.

The victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition but did not survive his injuries.

According to police, preliminary information indicates the suspect is known to the victim.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.