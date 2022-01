SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Shelby County Sheriff traffic investigators were on the scene of a single vehicle crash in north Shelby County early Sunday morning.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 3:45 a.m on Quito Road and West Union Road. A 36-year-old male passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

WREG will update when more information becomes available.