MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a fire at a boarding home in Clarksdale, Mississippi.

The Clarksdale Fire Department responded to a fire at a two-story boarding home at around 10 a.m. Thursday morning.

Bystanders reportedly told firefighters that one person was still trapped upstairs. The fire department says crews were able to get to the second floor and found “heavy fire conditions.”

Clarksdale Fire crews responded to a fire Thursday morning. (photo courtesy of the Clarksdale Fire Department) Clarksdale Fire crews responded to a fire Thursday morning. (photo courtesy of the Clarksdale Fire Department)

Crews reportedly found a man in a bathroom. The fire department says he was taken to Pafford Medical Services but ultimately died of his injuries.

There is no word on how the fire started.