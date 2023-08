MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man was seriously injured in a shooting in southwest Memphis Saturday afternoon.

Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Skylark Drive off Fields Road at around 4:26 p.m.

According to police, officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim went to Regional One in critical condition.

Memphis Police say this is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.