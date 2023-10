MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was seriously injured after getting struck by a car in South Memphis Sunday morning, Memphis Police say.

Reports say that at 5:20 a.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run pedestrian-involved incident in the area of South Third Street and South Parkway.

A man was located on the scene and transported to an area hospital in critical condition, police say.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.