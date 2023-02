MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is in critical condition after being shot in Orange Mound Monday morning.

According to reports, a little before 2 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 1100 Block of Barron Court.

A 24-year-old man was found and taken to Regional One Health in critical condition. There is no suspect info at this time, police say.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.