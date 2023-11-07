MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A suspect is on the run after a man was shot in northeast Memphis Tuesday.

Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 6300 block of Shelby Briar Drive after 5 p.m.

The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Police say the suspect fled the scene in a black SUV.

This is not the first shooting to occur in that area Tuesday. Memphis Police are also investigating a shooting that left another man critically injured in the 2100 block of Gillespie Circle.

MPD has not said if both shootings are connected at this time.

If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.