MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Northeast Memphis Thursday evening, Memphis Police say.

According to reports, officers responded to the shooting in the 2100 block of Westchester Drive at 4:24 p.m.

A man with an apparent gunshot wound was located and transported to Regional One hospital in critical condition, reports say.

Police say that preliminary information indicates that this was a targeted, domestic violence incident. The suspect and victim know each other.

This is an ongoing investigation.