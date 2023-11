MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is seriously injured after a hit-and-run crash in Binghampton Monday afternoon.

Memphis Police responded to the crash at Scott Street and Yale Avenue before 6:30 p.m.

Police say the male pedestrian was hit by an unidentified vehicle that fled the scene. He was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

MPD is asking drivers to avoid the area as officers investigate and clear the scene.