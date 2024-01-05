MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was severely injured after police say he crashed a stolen car into a pole and fled the scene on foot.

According to reports, officers responded to an armed party call at Old Getwell Road and Premier Avenue in Oakhaven at 10:26 a.m. Friday.

Police say a stolen vehicle struck a light pole and a man fled the area on foot.

The suspect later arrived at Methodist South by private vehicle. He is in critical condition, police say.

Officers are at the hospital with the suspect, and the investigation is ongoing.