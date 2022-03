MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was hospitalized in critical condition with burns to his arms and face after he was rescued from a house fire in South Memphis, fire officials said.

Firefighters responded to the 1300 block of College Street near South Parkway at 6:40 Thursday morning.

The cause was determined to be accidental. A fire department report noted there was no smoke alarm, and damage to the structure was estimated at $0.

The victim was not identified.