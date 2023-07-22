MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after a shooting in South Memphis on Saturday night.

According to Memphis Police Department, around 8:52 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 900 Block of Kerr Avenue where a man was found with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Police say they have no suspect information at this time but this is still an ongoing investigation.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.