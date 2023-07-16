MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after a shooting in North Memphis on Sunday night.

According to Memphis Police, at 7:02 p.m., officers responded to the 800 Block of Crockett Street regarding a shooting call.

Police say when they arrived they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound at a fire station on Breedlove Street.

He was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.