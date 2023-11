MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after a car accident in North Memphis on Tuesday evening.

According to the Memphis Police Department, around 3:47 p.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle accident near Jackson Avenue and McNeil Street, where one man was found injured.

He was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

MPD says to avoid the area by seeking alternative routes and to allow first responders to clear the scene.